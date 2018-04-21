Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on April 22, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. However rain may fall in some places at night. North-western wind will blow and change in the south-western wind in the daytime.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 7-9 C at night, 14-18 C in daytime, in Baku 8-10 C at night and 16-18 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 761 to 757 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 55-60% in daytime.

In regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, short term rain predicted on April 22, snow will fall in mountains, it is expected that precipitation will be intermitted in most regions during the daytime. Fog will be observed in some places. West wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

In regions temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 14-19 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 0-5 C of frost at night 3-8 C in daytime.