Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for January 21 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Light fog will be observed in some places. North-west wind will blow and will be replaced by south-west wind in the afternoon. It will intensify at times.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be +2+4 C at night, +7+11 in daytime, in Baku +2+4 C at night, +8+10 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 767 mm mercury column to 761 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 50-55% in daytime.

On January 21, the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions. Fog will be observed in some places. The western wind will blow and occasionally intensify.

Temperature will be 0+5 C at night, +7+12 C in daytime, in mountains 0-4 C degrees of frost at night, 0+4 in daytime.