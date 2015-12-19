Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on December 20 in Baku and Absheron peninsula weather will be foggy in some places.

Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 0+4 at night, +8+12 C in the daytime, in Baku +1+3 at night, +9+11 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, fog and drizzle expected in some places at night and in the morning. Mild west wind will blow.

Temperature will be -2 to +3 degrees C at night, +7+12 C in the daytime, in the mountains -2-7 C at night,+2+7 C in the daytime.