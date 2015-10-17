Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Rainy weather will continue on Sunday in the country. Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

On October 18, weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, sometimes gloomy. It is predicted to rain in some places in the morning and evening. Mild south wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 9-12 C at night, 14-17 in the daytime, in Baku 9-11 degrees at night, 14-16 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions, tomorrow morning will be foggy in some places. Rain is expected in some eastern regions at night and in the evening. East wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature will be 8-13 C at night, 15-20 C in daytime, in mountainous areas 0-5 degrees at night, 8-13 C in the daytime.