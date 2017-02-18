Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on February 19, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula, it will be foggy in some places.

South-west wind will be followed by north-west wind in the evening.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 0-3 C at night, 5-9 C in daytime, in Baku -1-3 C of frost at night, 5-7 C in daytime is expected. At night and in the morning roads will be icy.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature will be 0-5 C at night, 6-10 C in daytime, in the mountains -10-15 C at night, 16-21 C of frost in the high mountainous areas, - 2-3° C of frost in daytime.