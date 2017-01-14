Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ On Sunday, January 15, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and drizzly in some places in the morning, rain is predicted in the evening.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. The south wind will blow in Baku tomorrow.

Air temperature on the peninsula will be 1-4 C at night, 7-10 C in daytime, in Baku 2-4 C at night, 7-9 C in daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijanis regions. Some places will be foggy at night and in the morning, rain is expected in eastern regions in the evening. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be -2+3 C at night, 6-11 C in the daytime, in the mountains -3-8 C at night, 0-5 C in daytime.