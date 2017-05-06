Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for May 7 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy.

In the first half of the day it is predicted to rain in some places of the peninsula.

It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning.Mild south wind will blow

The temperature will be +11 +16°C in Absheron peninsula at night, +20+25°C in the daytime, also, +13 +15°C in Baku at night, +23 +25°C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 760 mm Hg to 755 mm Hg.

Relative humidity will be 55-65%

Lightning and intermittent rain predicted in some regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow. Fog predicted.

Weather will be mostly rainless in most regions during the daytime.

The temperature will be +11 +16°C at night, +23 +28°C in daytime, +3 +8°C degrees of heat on the mountains at night, +11 +16°C in daytime.