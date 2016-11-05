Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources tomorrow rain is expected in some places of capital and peninsula at night and in the morning.

Mild north wind will blow.

Air temperature will be 6-9 C at night, 12-14 C in the daytime, in Baku 7-9 C at night, 12-14 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from higher than normal - 768 mm Hg to 773 mm Hg, relative humidity will be 70-80%.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions.However, rain is expected in some northern and eastern regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 3-8 C at night, 11-16 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas -3-2 C at night, 4-9 C in the daytime.