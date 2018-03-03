Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on March 4, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Fog predicted in some places , drizzle at night. South-western wind will blow and intensify at times.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 4-6 C at night, 9-14 C in daytime 18 C in some places, in Baku 4-6 C at night, 13-15 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 757 mm mercury column to 750 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 55-60% in daytime.

In regions of Azerbaijan on March 4, the weather will be mainly rainless, fog will be observed at night and in the morning in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 1-5 C at night, 12-17 C in daytime, 20 C in some places. In mountains 0-5 C of frost at night, 5-10 C in daytime, 15 C in some places.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, on March 4-5, the atmospheric pressure in the Absheron peninsula intensifying south wind which is expected to be replaced by a strong north wind is unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.