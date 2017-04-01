 Top
    Close photo mode

    Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan was announced

    Lightning and rain predicted in some regions© Courtesy İmage

    Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan was announced.

    Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on April 2 in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be cloudy, intermittent rain is predicted in some areas.

    North-west wind will intensify occasionally.

    The temperature will be 3-5 C at night, 7-11 C in daytime, in Baku 3-5 C at night, 9-11 C in daytime.

    The atmospheric pressure of 765 mm Hg column will rise to 772 mm Hg column. Relative humidity will be 75-85%.

    In some places of Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow, lightning and rain predicted, sleet and snow is expected in mountainous regions. Precipitation will be intensive in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

    The temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 8-12 C in daytime, in mountains 0-5 C at night, 3-7 C in daytime.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi