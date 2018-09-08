Weather forecast for Sunday announced

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for September 9 has been announced in Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the National Hydro meteorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources that tomorrow the weather will be changeable cloudy and mostly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. But in some places of the peninsula occasion rains are expected. North-west wind is expected to blow.

The temperature on peninsula will be 19-22 C at night, 26-30 C in the daytime, in Baku 20-22 C at night , 27-29 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 760 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 65-75 % at night and 45-55 % in the daytime.

On the northern beaches of Absheron (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) the northwest wind is expected to intensify. The temperature of sea water will be 24-25 degrees. On the southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) it will be 25-26 degrees. Northwest wind is expected to intensify occasionally.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, however rain is expected in some northern and western regions. But in some places rainfall is expected to intensify, lightning is predicted. The western wind will blow and will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 17-22 C at night, 29-34 C in the daytime, in mountains 17-22 C at night and 17-22 C in the daytime.