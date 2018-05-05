Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for Sunday announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on May 6, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless. Fog will predicted in some places in the morning and at night. The north-south wind will blow and will intensify in some places.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 13-16 C at night, 16-19 C in daytime, in Baku 11-13 C at night and 17-19 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 758 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 50-60%.

Thunderstorm, intermittent rain and heavy rains predicted in some region of Azerbaijan on May 6. Fog will be observed in some places in the morning. The eastern wind will blow.

In regions, temperature will be 14-19 C at night, 25-30 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 14-19 C in daytime.