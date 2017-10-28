Weather forecast for Sunday announced

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on October 29. Fog predicted on some places in morning. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 13-15 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 20-24 C in daytime, in Baku 13-15 C at night and 21-23 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 753 mm Hg which is below the norm. Relative humidity will be 70%-80% at night, 45-50% in daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions. But it is expected that rain will fall in some places at night and in the morning. It will be foggy in some places in the morning.

West wind will intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 9-14 degrees of heat at night, 20-25 C in afternoon, 5-10 on mountains at night, 14-19 in daytime.