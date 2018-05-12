Weather forecast for Sunday announced

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for May 13 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. The mild north-west wind will blow and intensify at times.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 15-16 C at night, 21-25 C in daytime, in Baku 14-16 C at night and 22-24 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 758 mm mercury column (below normal); relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 50-55 % in daytime.

On May 13, mild north-west wind will blow on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba). The sea water temperature will be 13-14 degrees.

North-west wind will blow on southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). The sea water temperature will be 16-17 degrees.

In regions of Azerbaijan on May 13 thunderstorm, intermittent rain predicted in some places and shower predicted in some regions. The western wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 11-16 C at night, 21-26 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 3-7 at night 10-15 C in daytime.