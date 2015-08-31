 Top
    Weather forecast for September in Azerbaijan announced

    In Baku and Absheron peninsula average monthly temperature is predicted to be +21-23 °C

    Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ According to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, average monthly temperature in September is predicted to be close to the climate norm, in some places will be above, Report informs.

    Monthly precipitation is predicted to be close to the climate norm, in some places will be above.
    In Baku and Absheron peninsula     average monthly temperature is predicted to be +21-23 °C (+15-20 °C at nights, +23-28 °C in the day times, +30-33 °C in several days), which means 1 °C high above the climate norm.
    Monthly precipitation is predicted to be close to the climate norm (norm 12-23mm).
    In Nakhchivan Autonomous RepublicAverage monthly temperature is predicted to be +20-23 °C (+12-17 °C at nights, +23-28 °C in the day times, +30-34 °C in several days) which means close to the climate norm.

