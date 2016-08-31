Weather forecast for September in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ The National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has announced weather forecast for September.

Report was told at the department, average monthly temperature will be close to normal, but it will be a bit higher in some places in September. Average monthly precipitation is expected to be near climate norm, but slightly higher in some places.

In Baku and Absheron peninsula, average monthly temperature is expected to be +22-+24°C (+17-+22°C at nights, +24-+29°C in the daytime, up to +39°C on some days) which is close and a little bit higher than climate norm. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 12-23 mm), slightly higher in some places.

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic average monthly temperature is expected to be within +20-+23°C (+12-+17°C at nights, +25-+30°C in the daytime,+33-+35°C on some days), which as close to the climate norm.

The average monthly precipitation will be close to the climate norm (norm 7-13 mm).

In Upper Karabakh: Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar, Dashkasan and Gadabay regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +14-+18°C (+10-+15°C at nights, +15-+20°C in the daytime, +23-+25°C on some days) which is close to climate norm and a bit higher.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 34-50 mm) and slightly higher in some places.

In Gazakh, Ganja, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Fizuli, Jabrail regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +20-+22°C (+14 - +19°C at nights, +23+28°C in the daytime, some days +30-+34°C) which is close to and a little bit higher than climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 17-44 mm).

In Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, Oghuz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Agshu, Shamakhi, Khizi, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +17+20°C (+11+16°C at nights, +19+24°C in the afternoons, some days +30°C) which is close to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (33-120 mm) and a little bit higher than the norm in some areas.

In Central Lowlands: Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Goychay, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabedi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan, Neftchala regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +21+24°C (+18+23°C at nights, +24+29°C in the afternoons, some days +33°C) which is close and a little bit higher than climate normal. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (14-38 mm).

In Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Astara regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +20+23°C (+16+21°C at nights, +22+27°C in the afternoons, some days +32°C) which is close and a little bit higher than climate normal. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (50-199 mm) and a little bit higher than climate normal.