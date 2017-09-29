Weather forecast for Saturday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 30, the weather will be mostly dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR).

But in the first half of the day, some areas of the peninsula will be rainy. North-west wind will be replaced with the south-east wind in afternoon.

Air temperature on the peninsula will be 12-15˚C at night, 17-20˚C in afternoon, in Baku 13-15˚C at night, 17-19˚C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure is 768 mm mercury column above normal. Relative humidity will be 80-90% at night and 55-65% in afternoon.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, tomorrow will be mainly rainless in most regions. However, lightning and intermittent rain are expected in some places at night and evening.

East wind will intensify in daytime. The temperature will be 9-14 C at night, 16-21 C in afternoon, in mountains 2-7 C at night, 8-13 C in daytime.