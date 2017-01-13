Weather forecast for Saturday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Some places in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be rainy on Saturday, the weather in the afternoon will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on January 14, intensifying north-west wind will be replaced with north-east wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 2-4 C at night, 6-9 C in the daytime, in Baku 2-4 C at night, 7-9 C in daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning, rain in some northern and eastern regions, snow is expected in mountainous areas. West wind will blow and intensify in some places at night and in the morning.

Temperature will be -2+3 C at night, 7-12 C in the daytime, in the mountains -3-8 C of frost at night, 1-6 C in daytime.

The meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula will be favorable for weather-sensitive people on January 14-16.