Weather forecast for Saturday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, occasionally gloomy on November 19. Drizzly rain in some places will break in the afternoon.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the report, north-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature on peninsula will be 6-8 C at night, 9-11 C in the daytime, in Baku 6-8 C at night, 9-11 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry, foggy and drizzly in Azerbaijani regions. However, rain is expected in the evening, sleet and snow predicted in mountains and mountainous regions. Showers will intensify in Lankaran-Astara region.

West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 3-7 C at night, 8-12 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 ° C at night, 0-5 C in the daytime.