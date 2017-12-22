Weather forecast for Saturday announced

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for December 23 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 23. Drizzle will be observed on some places of the peninsula in daytime.

Fog will be occasionally observed. Strong north-west wind will blow and replaced by moderate south-west wind in daytime.

Temperature will be 5-7 degrees of heat in Baku and Absheron peninsula at night and 9-11 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop to 755 from 765 mm Hg above the normal. Relative humidity will make 75-85% at night, 55-60% in daytime.

Rain predicted on some places, snow on mountainous areas in regions of Azerbaijan on December 23. Weather will be rainless in daytime. Fog will be observed on some places. The west wind will blow and occasionally intensify on some places.

Temperature will be 3-7 degrees of heat at night, 8-13 in daytime, from 2 degrees of frost at night to 3 degrees of heat on mountains in daytime, 4-9 in daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, dominance of windy and wet weather conditions on the Absheron peninsula till December 24 evening is generally unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.