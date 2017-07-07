Weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday announced

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Windy weather in Baku will continue on July 8".
The Deputy Director of the Hydro-metereorological Forecasting Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.
She said that on July 8 at night and in the morning it will be raining in the capital and some places of the peninsula: “North-west wind blowing in the capital on July 9 will be replaced by moderate southeastern wind.
The temperature will fluctuate between 30 and 34 C”.
According to her, occasional rain is expected in the regions in next days: “Western wind will blow. The temperature will change from 31 to 36 C”.
According to report, at present air temperature in the country is within the norm.
