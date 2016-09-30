Weather forecast for October in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for October in Azerbaijan has been announced.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, average monthly temperature will be close to climate norm next month.

Average monthly precipitation is expected to be near climate norm, but slightly higher in some places.

In Baku and Absheron peninsula, average monthly temperature is expected to be +15-+17°C (+11-+16°C at nights, +18-+23°C in the daytime, up to +25-+27°C on some days) which is close to climate norm. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 17-23 mm), slightly higher in some places.

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic average monthly temperature is expected to be within +13-+16°C (+6-+11°C at nights, 1-3 in the second half of the month, +17-+22°C in the daytime, up to +24-+29°C on some days), which as close to the climate norm.

The average monthly precipitation will be close to the climate norm (norm 19-32 mm).

In Upper Karabakh: Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar, Dashkasan and Gadabay regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +7-+12°C (+5-+10°C at nights, 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat on some days, +10-+15°C in the daytime, +18-+23°C on some days) which is close to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 34-48 mm).

In Gazakh, Ganja, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Fizuli, Jabrail regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +12-+15°C (+8 - +13°C at nights, up to +5°C on some days, +17+22°C in the daytime, up to 26 degrees of heat on some days) which is close to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 30-61 mm) and slightly higher in some places.

In Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, Oghuz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Agshu, Shamakhi, Khizi, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be + 9+14°C (+7+12°C at nights, from 3 degrees of frost to 2 degrees of heat on some days, +14+19°C in the afternoons, some days up to +25°C) which is close to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (33-126 mm) and a little bit higher than the norm in some areas.

In Central Lowlands: Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Goychay, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabedi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan, Neftchala regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +15+17°C (+18+17°C at nights, 6-9 on some days, +19+24°C in the afternoons, some days +25-+27°C) which is close to climate normal. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (34-51 mm) a little bit higher in some areas.

In Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Astara regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +11+16°C (+10+15°C at nights, 6-8 on some days, +17+22°C in the afternoons, some days +25-+27°C) which is close to climate normal. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (96-274 mm) and a little bit higher than climate normal.