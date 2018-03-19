Weather forecast for Novruz holiday announced

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for March 20-22 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on March 20, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Fog predicted in some places. Mild southwest wind will blow.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 7-10 C at night, 14-19 C in daytime, in Baku 8-10 C at night, 16-18 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 760 mm to 755 mercury column, relative humidity will be 65-75%.

On March 21, the weather will be occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. However, rain predicted in some places at evening. Light fog will be observed in some places in morning. North-western wind will blow, and intensify during the daytime.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 8-10 C at night, 12-17 C in daytime, in Baku 8-10 C at night, 15-17 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 755 mm to 761 mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80%.

On March 22, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. South wind will blow, and intensify during the daytime.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 6-8 C at night, 11-16 C in daytime, in Baku 6-8 C at night, 14-16 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 762 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 65-75%.

In regions of Azerbaijan on March 20, the weather will be mainly rainless, fog will be observed in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 19-24 C in daytime. In mountains temperature will be 3-7 C at night, 12-17 C in daytime.

On March 21, the weather will be mainly rainless, lightning, intermittent rain predicted, snow and snow hail will fall in mountainous areas in some places during the day. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 19-24 C in daytime. In mountains temperature will be 2-5 C at night, 12-17 C in daytime.

On March 22, the weather will be mainly rainless, fog will be observed in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 19-24 C in daytime. In mountains temperature will be 2-5 C at night, 12-17 C in daytime.

The ministry warns that on March 21-24, western winds will occasionally blow in some regions.