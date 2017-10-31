Weather forecast for November in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for November in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, in November, average monthly temperature will be close to climate norm next month.

Average monthly precipitation is expected to be near climate norm, but slightly higher in some places.

In Baku and Absheron peninsula, average monthly temperature is expected to be +10+12 °C (+8+13°C at nights, +15+20°C in the daytime, +10°C on some days) which is close to climate norm. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 28-38 mm), slightly higher in some places.

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic average monthly temperature is expected to be within +6+9°C (+2+7°C at nights, 0-5 degrees of frost on some days, +15+20°C in the daytime, 5-10 degrees of heat on some days), which is close to the climate norm.

The average monthly precipitation will be close to the climate norm (norm 18-28 mm).

In Upper Karabakh: Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar, Dashkasan and Gadabay regions,average monthly temperature is expected to be +4+7°C (+2+7°C at nights, 0-5 degrees of frost on some days, +9+14°C in the daytime, +2+7°C on some days) which is close to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 27-34 mm).

In Gazakh, Ganja, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Fizuli, Jabrail regions,average monthly temperature is expected to be +8+10°C (+6 +11°C at nights, +1+3°C on some days, +13+18°C in the daytime, +6+9 degrees of heat on some days) which is close to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 15-24 mm) and slightly higher in some places.

In Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, Oghuz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Agshu, Shamakhi, Khizi, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +6+9°C (+5+10°C at nights, 0-5 degrees on some days, -5-10 degrees of frost on upper mountainous areas, +12+17°C in the daytime, +3+8°C on some days) which is close to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (29-73 mm) and a little bit higher than the norm in some areas.

In Central Lowlands: Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Goychay, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabedi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan, Neftchala regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +9+11°C (+6+11°C at nights, +15+20°C in the daytime, 10°C on some days ) which is close to climate normal. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (25-45 mm) a little bit higher in some areas.

In Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Astara regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +7+12°C (+6+11°C at nights, -3-8 degrees of frost on some days on the mountains at night, +14+19°C in the daytime, +9°C on some days) which is close to climate normal. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (55-170 mm) and a little bit higher than climate normal in some places.