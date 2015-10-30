Weather forecast for November in Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ National Hydrometeorology Department of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources announced the weather forecast for November.

Report informs referring to the press service of the ministry, though the average monthly temperature is close to normal in November, the temperature is expected to be lower than normal on some days of the month. Monthly rainfall is likely to be close to normal, but in some areas higher than the climate norm.

The average monthly temperature is likely to be 9-11°C (7-12°C at night, 2-5°C on some days 13-18°C during a day, 5-10°C on some days) in Baku and Absheron peninsula which is close to the climate norm and slightly lower.

Monthly rainfall is expected to be close to the norm (norm 28-38 mm), but a little higher in some places.

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the average monthly temperature is likely to be 6-9°C (2-7°C at night, sometimes 1-6°C below zero, 12-17°C during a day, 5-10°C on some days) which is close to the climate norm.