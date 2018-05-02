Weather forecast for next two days in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for the next two days in Azerbaijan was announced.

Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report. On April 3, the weather will be rainless in most regions of Azerbaijan. However, short-term rain is expected in some western regions during the daytime: "No significant change in air temperature is expected in the coming days."

According to her, short term rain predicted from April 4 afternoon.

Director said that in the next two or three days the eastern wind will blow in the country.