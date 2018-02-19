Weather forecast for next two days disclosed

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Weather is expected to be relatively stable in Azerbaijan in next two days."

Director of the Hydrometeorological Forecasts Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

She said that as it was reported earlier, beginning from February 19 afternoon, rain will gradually stop: "The weather will be mainly without precipitation in the territory of the country on February 20-21. But in some northern and eastern regions some precipitation is expected. Eastern wind will blow.

Mammadova noted that no major changes are expected in temperature regime.