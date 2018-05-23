Weather forecast for next two days announced

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ "In the next two days, the weather is predicted to be stable, mostly rainless in Azerbaijan”.

Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

She said that the temperature will be 30-35 degrees in the regions, 16-21 in mountainous areas, 28-33 degrees in Baku and Absheron peninsula: "No significant change is expected in weather conditions in the next two days”.

The expert noted that in the coming days the advantage of moderate eastern winds will be observed.