Weather forecast for next three days in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather is predicted to be rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula in next 2-3 days. Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

According to her, south-eastern winds will be observed in Baku and Absheron peninsula on May 8: "The temperature will be 22-27 °C in daytime".

Regarding the weather observed in the regions in the coming days, she said that while it will rainless in most regions, thunderstorm, intermittent rain and heavy rains predicted in in some mountainous and foothill areas.

"East wind will blow, temperature will be 25-30 °C and 10-15 °C in mountainous areas".