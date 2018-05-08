Weather forecast for May 9 announced

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for May 9 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. Light fog will be observed in some places at night, drizzle predicted. The south wind will blow and in the second half of the day it will be replaced by moderate north-west wind.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 14-18 C at night, 25-30 C in daytime, in Baku 15-17 C at night and 27-29 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 750 mm mercury column (below normal); relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 45-50 % in daytime.

On May 9, sunny weather will be observed on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) in the first half of the day and changeable cloudy in the second half of the day. The south wind will blow and in the second half of the day will be replaced by moderate north-west wind. The sea water temperature will be 14-16 degrees.

Sunny weather will be observed in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) in the first half of the day and it is expected to be changeable cloudy in the second half of the day. Weak south wind will blow, and in the second half of the day it will be replaced by mild northern and north-east wind.

The sea water temperature will be 18-19 degrees.

In some regions of Azerbaijan on May 9 thunderstorm, intermittent rain predicted and it will be intensive in some western regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning.East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 14-19 C at night, 27-32 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 10-15 at night 15-20 C in daytime.