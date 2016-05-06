Weather forecast for May 7 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, short-term rain is forecasted in some places at night. The morning will be foggy in some places. North wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 10-14 C at night and 19-24 C in the daytime, in Baku 12-14 C at night, 20-22 C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions the lightning and intermittent rain is expected in some places in the evening. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some areas.

The temperature will be 10-15 C at night, 22-27 C in the daytime, in the mountains 3-8 C at night, 13-18 C in the daytime.