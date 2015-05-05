Weather forecast for May 6 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for May 6 in Azerbaijan was announced. The National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that cloudy weather will dominate in Baku and Absheron peninsula on May 6. Rain is expected at night and in the evening in some places. North-east wind will blow. Air temperature will be +8+13°C at night and +16+20°C in the noon. Atmospheric pressure will be 762 mm and relative humidity 85-95% at night.

In Azerbaijani regions, lightning and rain are forecasted. Mild west wind will blow. Air temperature will be +7+12°C at night and +17+22°C in the daytime; 2+6°C at night and +7+12°C in the noon in the mointainous areas.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, temperature close to climate norm, weak and mild hesitations of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula on May 6-8 are suitable for weather-sensitive people.