Weather forecast for May 30 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for May 30 in Azerbaijan was announced.

As the Chief hydrologist of Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report, variable cloudy, occasional gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on May 30.

North-west wind will intensify in the afternoon. Air temperature will be +19+24°C at night and +28+33°C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 758 mm, relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 50-60% in the afternoon.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected in the afternoon, however, lightning and short-term rain is also expected. West wind will blow and internsify in various places. Air temperature will be +17+22°C at night and +30+35°C in the daytime; 10+15°C at night and +22+27°C in the noon in the mountainous areas.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, on May 30, though weather temperature will be a little bit higher than the climate norm, mild Khazry wind will be favorable for weather-sensitive people. On May 31, a little increase of the humidity against the background of major south-east wind in the afternoon may be unfavorable some weather-sensitive people.