Weather forecast for May 23 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for May 22 in Azerbaijan was announced.

As Report was told by the Chief hydrologist of Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev, variable cloudy, occasional gloomy and dry weather will dominate in Baku and Absheron peninsula on Saturday. Mild north-east wind will blow. Air temperature will be +12+16°C at night and +21+26°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, lightning and short-term rain are expected in the evening and at night. Mild east wind will blow. Air temperature will be +10+15°C at night and +25+30°C in the daytime; 9+14°C at night and +17+22°C in the noon.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, on May 23-25, stable weather conditions and temperature regime close to climate norm are expected and it will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.