Weather forecast for May 11 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for May 11 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. Light fog will be observed in some places in morning, drizzle predicted. North-east wind will blow and it will be replaced by south-east wind in the afternoon.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 15-18 C at night, 21-26 C in daytime, in Baku 16-18 C at night and 24-26 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 754 mm mercury column (below normal); relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 45-50 % in daytime.

On May 11, changeable cloudy weather will be observed on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba). North-west wind will blow and it will be replaced by south-east wind in the afternoon. The sea water temperature will be 13-14 degrees.

Changeable cloudy weather will be observed on southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh. North wind will blow.

The sea water temperature will be 17-18 degrees.

In Azerbaijani regions, thunderstorm, intermittent rain will be observed on May 11, shower predicted in some places. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 13-18 C at night, 23-28 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 5-10 at night 10-15 C in the daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, the normal daily course of meteorological factors on the Absheron peninsula on May 11 is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.