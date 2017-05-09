Weather forecast for May 10 in Azerbaijan was announced

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on May 10, the weather will be mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. It will be foggy in some places. The evening will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy. North-west wind will be replaced by south-west wind will blow and intensify.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 13-16 C at night, 25-30 C in daytime, in Baku 14-16 C at night, 27-29 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be lower than normal at 755 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 65-75%, at night, 45-55% in afternoon.

The weather in Azerbaijan's regions will be mainly dry. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be 13-18 C at night, 27-32 C in daytime, in mountainous areas 7-12 C at night, 15-20 C in daytime.