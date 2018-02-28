Weather forecast for March in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for March announced.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, in March average monthly temperature will be close to climate norm, slightly higher in some places.

Average monthly precipitation is expected to be near climate normal.

In Baku and Absheron peninsula

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +5+7°C (+4+9°C at nights, up to 2 degrees of heat on some days, +10+15°C in the daytime, +4+7 degrees of heat on some days and +18+20 degrees in some days of the second half of the month) which is close to climate norm and slightly higher.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to normal (20-27 mm).

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

Average monthly temperature is expected to be from +4+7 degrees of heat (+4+9 degrees of heat at nights, -2-7 C in some days, +10+15 degrees of heat in the daytime, 0+5 on some days and +20+23 on some days of the second half of the month), which as close to the climate normal.

The average monthly precipitation will be close to the climate normal (22-44 mm).

In Upper Karabakh: Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar, Dashkasan and Gadabay regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be 0+3 degrees of heat (+1+6°C at nights, 0-5 degrees of frost on some days, +7+12°C in the daytime, temperature will vary from -2 degrees of frost to +3 C degrees on some days, +16+18 degrees in some days of the second half of the month) which is close to climate normal.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to normal (42-52 mm).

In Gazakh, Ganja, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Fizuli, Jabrail regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +4+7°C (+3+8 degrees of heat at nights, 0-3 degrees of frost on some days, +8+13°C in the daytime, +17+19 on some days) which is close to climate normal.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to normal (19-48 mm).

In Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, Oghuz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Agshu, Shamakhi, Khizi, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +2+6 degrees of heat (+2+7 degrees of heat at night, 0-5 degrees of frost on some days, -12-17 degrees at high mountainous areas, +7+12°C in the daytime, temperature will vary from -2 degrees of frost to +3 C degrees on some days, +15+19 C in some days of the second half of the month) which is close to climate normal.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (23-90 mm).

In Central Lowlands: Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Goychay, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabedi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan, Neftchala regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +6+8°C (+4+9°C at nights, from -1 degrees of frost to +3 C on some days, +8+13°C in the daytime, +16+20 C on some days) which is close to climate normal.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (24-45 mm).

In Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Astara regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +4+7°C (+3+8°C at nights, -2-7 C of frost in mountains on some days, +8+13 in the daytime, +16+20 C on some days) which is close to climate normal.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to normal (56-112 mm).