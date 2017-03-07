Weather forecast for March 8 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for March 8 - International Women's Day in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, tomorrow weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, but mainly dry. It will be foggy in some places at night and morning.

North-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind in daytime.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 3-5 C at night, 9-14 C in daytime, in Baku 3-5 C at night, 11-13 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure of 768 mm Hg will be higher than normal. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 55-60% in afternoon.

As to medical-meteorological prognosis, on March 8-10 mild hesitation of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and morning. However, drizzly rain is forecasted in some mountainous regions in evening. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 3-8 C at night, 13-18 C in daytime, in the mountains -2 C to +3 C at night, 7-12 C in daytime.