Weather forecast for March 7 announced

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Announced weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow, on March 7. As the deputy director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Gulshad Mamedova said to Report, tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula will prevail partly cloudy, sometimes cloudy weather, without precipitation. Evening light fog is expected in some places, the south wind will intensify occasionally. Night temperature will be 3-5, 10-15 degrees during the day.

On March 7 regions of Azerbaijan will be mainly rain, night and morning fog in places, the south-west wind will intensify in some places. The air temperature at night will be 0-5, 15-20 degrees in the daytime, in the mountains at night 0-5 degrees of frost, in the afternoon 10-15 degrees Celsius.