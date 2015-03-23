Weather forecast for March 24 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for March 24 in Azerbaijan was announced. Deputy Director of Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydro-meteorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula for March 24. Drizzle is likely to be in some places. South-east wind will blow and strengthen occasionally. North-west wind will blow in the second part of the day and intensify towards the night. Air temperature will be +3+5˚C at night and +8+11˚C in the noon.

In Azerbaijani regions, rain is likely to be in some places. Sleet and snow are expected in mountainous areas. Fog is expected in various places. East wind will blow. Air temperature will be 0+5˚C at night and +7+12˚C in the noon; -2-7˚C in mountains and -10-15˚C in high mountainous areas at night and +1+6˚C in the noon.