Baku. 19 March.REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for March 20 in Azerbaijan announced. Deputy Director of the Hydro-metrological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that the cloudy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow. The occasional rain is likely to be in some places. Mild south wind will blow. The air temperature will be +3+5°C at night and +7+9°C in the noon.

In Azerbaijani regions, the occasional rain is forecasted for tomorrow. The sleet and snow are expected in mountainous areas. East wind will blow. The fog is likely to be in various places. The air temperature will +1+6°C at night and +8+13°C in the noon,-3+2°C at night and 0+4°C in the noon in the mountains.

According to the medical metrological forecast, mild hesitation of the meteorological factors on March 20 and 21 is favorable for weather-sensitive people.