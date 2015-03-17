Weather forecast for March 18 announced

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for March 18 in Azerbaijan was announced. The deputy director of Hydro-metrological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that the variably cloudy, occasionally gloomy weather is expected on March 18 in Baku and Absheron peninsula. The rain is likely to be in some places at night and in the noon. North-east wind will blow. The air temperature will be +3+5°C at night and +11+12°C in the noon.

In Azerbaijani regions, the rainy weather is expected tomorrow. The sleet and snow are likely to be in some places, mountains and mountainous areas. The fog is likely to be in various places. East wind will blow and strengthen occasionally. The air temperature will be 0+5°C at night and +9+14°C in the noon, -1-6°C at night and +3+8°C in the daytime in mountains.