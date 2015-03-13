Weather forecast for March 14 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for Saturday announced.

The deputy director of the Bureau of hydrometeorological forecasting National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Gulshad Mamedova said to Report, that the variable cloudy, occasional gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula for March 14. The fog will be in some places at night in the morning. North wind will blow and strengthen occasionally. The air temperature will be +3+5°C at night and +8+12°C in the noon.

In Azerbaijani regions, the dry weather was forecasted for tomorrow. The fog is expected in some places. Precipitation is expected at night and in the morning in northern and western regions. West wind will intensify occasionally. The air temperature will be 0+5°C at night, +13+18°C in the daytime, -2+3°C at night and +7+12°C in the daytime in mountains, in some places will be +15°C.