Weather forecast for March 10 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow, but will be mainly dry.

It will be foggy in some places, east wind will be followed by north wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 5-8 at night, 10-15 C in the daytime, in Baku 5-7 at night, 12-14 C in the daytime.

On March 10, the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, at night and in the morning will be foggy in some place. Drizzle in the eastern regions is expected.

East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 15-20 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 9-14 C in the daytime.