Weather forecast for March 1 in Azerbaijan unveiled

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on March 1, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Fog and drizzle are predicted in some places at night and in the evening. North-western wind will blow, and in daytime it will be replaced by moderate southeastern wind.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 4-6 C at night, 7-10 C in daytime, in Baku 4-6 C at night, 8-10 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 758 mm mercury column to 764 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 60-65% in daytime.

In regions of Azerbaijan on March 1, the weather will be mainly rainless, but some mountainous areas will be rainy at night and in the evening. There will be fog in some places. The western wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some areas.

Temperature will be 0-5 C at night, 8-13 C in daytime, in mountains 0-5 C at night, 3-7 C in daytime.