Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for March 1 in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the information, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. Mist will be observed on some places. Mild south wind will be replaced by north wind in the daytime. North-west wind will be replaced by south wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +1+3° C at night, +9+14° C in the daytime, in Baku +2+4° C at night, +11+13° C in daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 770 mm Hg, relative humidity will be 80-90% at night, 55-65% in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. Fog predicted in some places at night and in the morning, drizzle in the eastern regions. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0+5° C at night, +11+16° C in daytime, in the mountains -2+3° C at night, +5+10° C in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, mild spring weather in Absheron peninsula until March 3 is favorable for weather-sensitive people.