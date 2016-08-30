Weather forecast for last day of August announced

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 31.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, at night and in the morning, intermittent rain is expected in some places of the peninsula. North wind will be replaced by south east wind.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 20-25°C at night, 29-34°C in the daytime, also, 22-24°C at night, 31-33°C in the daytime in Baku.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. However, lightning and intermittent rain is expected in some mountainous regions. East wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.. The temperature will be 19-24°C at night, 32-37°C in the daytime as well as 13-18°C on the mountains at night, 22-27°C in the daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological forecasts, humidity above the norm on the background of dominance of weak winds on Absheron peninsula on August 31 will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 24-25°C, at Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan 26-27°C, at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh 27-28°C.