Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for July in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, average monthly precipitation is expected to be near climate norm, but it will be higher in some places in July. Monthly temperature will be close to normal, but it will be higher in some places.

In Baku and Absheron peninsula, average monthly temperature is expected to be 24+28°C (+22+27°C at nights, +29+34°C in the afternoons, +36+39°C on some days) which is close and by 1 degree higher than climate norm. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (2-3 mm).

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic average monthly temperature is expected within +25+28 degrees Celsius (+19+24 degrees at night, +32+37 degrees in the daytime, +39+42 degrees of heat on some days), which is close to the climate norm.

The average monthly precipitation will be close to the climate norm (6-16 mm) and a little bit higher than climate norm in some areas.

In Upper Karabakh: Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar, Dashkasan and Gadabay regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +18+23°C (+15+20°C at nights, 20-25°C on some days, +28+33°C in the afternoons) which is close to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (36-73 mm).

In Gazakh, Ganja, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Fizuli, Jabrail regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +24+27°C (+20+25°C at nights, +30+34°C in the afternoons, +36+38°C on some days) which is close to and by 1 degree higher than climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (10-32 mm).

In Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, Oghuz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Agshu, Shamakhi, Khizi, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +20+25°C (+17+22°C at nights, +27+32°C in the afternoons, some days +34+37°C) which is close to the climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (9-118 mm) and a little bit higher than the norm in some areas.

In Central Lowlands: Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Goychay, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabedi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan, Neftchala regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +26+29°C (+22+27°C at nights, +30+35°C in the afternoons, some days +38+42°C) which is close and by 1 degree higher than climate norm. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (3-22 mm).

In Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Astara regions average monthly temperature is expected to be +23+26°C (+19+24 C at nights, +28+33 C in the afternoons, some days +35+37 C) which is close to norm. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (7-33 mm).