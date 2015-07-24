Weather forecast for July 25 announced

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Dry weather is expected in Azerbaijan on Saturday July 25.

Report was told by the Chief Hydrologist of Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev,

He noted that in Baku and Absheron peninsula, mainly rainless and dry weather is expected tomorrow.

In the daytime mild south-west wind will blow.

Air temperature will be +22+24°C at night and +33+35°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected tomorrow. East wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

Air temperature will be +20+25°C at night and +33+38°C in the daytime; +14+19°C at night and +25+30°C in the daytime in mountains.

The water temperature will be +23+26°C in Absheron beaches.

As for meteorological forecasts, hot discomfort weather condition may be unfavorable and inappropriate for weather-sensitive people on July 25-27.