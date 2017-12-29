Weather forecast for January was announced

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for January 2018 was announced.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the average monthly temperature will be close to climate normal in January.

Average monthly precipitation is expected to be near climate normal, slightly higher in some places.

In Baku and Absheron peninsula

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +4+6°C (+2+7°C at nights, -3 degrees of frost on some days, +8+13°C in the daytime, +1+5°C on some days) which is close to climate normal and slightly higher.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 18-28 mm), slightly higher in some places.

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

Average monthly temperature is expected to be from 3 degrees of frost to 1 degrees of heat (+5+10°C at nights, -16-21 degrees of frost on the mountainous areas, +7+12°C in the daytime, 0-5 degrees of frost on some days), which as close to the climate normal.

The average monthly precipitation will be close to the climate normal (norm 14-25 mm).

In Upper Karabakh: Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar, Dashkasan and Gadabay regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be 1-4 degrees of frost (0+5°C at nights, -8-13 degrees of frost on some days, +5+10°C in the daytime, 0-5 degrees of frost on some days) which is close to climate normal.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to normal (norm 16-24 mm).

In Gazakh, Ganja, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Fizuli, Jabrail regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +1+3°C (0+5°C at nights, -5-10 degrees of frost on some days, +8+13°C in the daytime, from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat on some days) which is close to the climate normal.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 10-32 mm).

In Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, Oghuz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Agshu, Shamakhi, Khizi, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be from -2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat (from -2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat at nights, 7-12 degrees on some days, 17-22 degrees of frost on upper mountainous areas, +6+11°C in the daytime, 0+5°C on some days) which is close to climate normal.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to normal (22-49 mm) and a little bit higher in some areas.

In Central Lowlands: Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Goychay, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabedi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan, Neftchala regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +2+5°C (0+5°C at nights, -2-7 degrees of frost on some days, +10+15°C in the daytime, +2+7 on some days) which is close to climate normal and 1 degree higher.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (17-30 mm).

In Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Astara regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +2+6°C (+2+7°C at nights, 0-5 degrees of heat on some days, -10-15 degrees of frost on the mountains, +8+13°C in the daytime, from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat on some days) which is close to climate normal and 1 degree higher. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (63-98 mm).